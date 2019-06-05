St. Louis-area man killed in crash on I-70 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. - A St. Louis-area man is dead after a crash on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a car driven by Ali M. Mahmud, 83, of Hazelwood, was hit from behind by a truck around 6:50 p.m. in the westbound passing lane near New Florence.

Mahmud was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, where he later died.

The other driver, Kevin W. Jackson, 68, of Lawrence, Kansas, wasn't hurt in the crash.

Troopers said this is the third deadly crash in June and the 25th deadly crash this year in Troop F.