St. Mary's Hospital in Audrain closing department, clinic

MEXICO, Mo. - SSM Health is closing the Women’s and Children’s Services department at St. Mary's Hospital - Audrain and the Women’s Health Clinic and Pediatrics Clinic, according to officials with the organization.

SSM Health officials said in a statement Tuesday that the hospital has been dealing with provider staffing challenges and a decline in patients.

SSM Health said it is losing an OB/GYN and a pediatrician in February. The hospital will also no longer have after-hours, weekend or holiday anesthesia coverage. All of the changes are set to take effect Feb. 28.

Officials said there has also been a consistent decline in the number of babies born at the hospital each year. St. Mary’s Hospital - Audrain anticipates less than 200 total births this year.

SSM Health said it is committed to supporting impacted employees and will work with each person to find other open positions within SSM Health.