St. Thomas man dies in Cole County tractor crash

ST. THOMAS, Mo. - A Cole County man was killed Tuesday night when his tractor hit a tree and overturned on a private drive.

Robert Luebbering, 83, died after his tractor went off the right side of the road and he overcorrected, causing the tractor to go off the left side of the road and overturn off Lower Bottom Road in St. Thomas a little after 7 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Sheriff John Wheeler pronounced Luebbering dead at the scene, according to the patrol.