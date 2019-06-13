SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

State auditor launches Otterville audit

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 01:32 PM CDT

Jun 13, 2019

OTTERVILLE, Mo. - State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office began the citizen-requested audit of Otterville, located in Cooper County, on Wednesday.

The City of Otterville agreed to pay for the audit in an April city council meeting with money collected from an approved water rate increase. The $6 monthly charge will remain until the audit cost is paid, according to the ordinance approved by the city council.

Otterville was required to get 61 signatures on a petition for the audit to be considered.

"Citizens of Otterville are promoting accountability in their local government by petitioning for this independent review," Galloway said. "My office will review the financial practices and operations of city government and make recommendations to ensure efficiency and transparency."

The city estimates the audit will cost $20,000 to $45,000.

