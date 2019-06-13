State auditor launches Otterville audit

The Otterville City Council approved water rate increases and an audit of the city at its meeting on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

OTTERVILLE, Mo. - State Auditor Nicole Galloway's office began the citizen-requested audit of Otterville, located in Cooper County, on Wednesday.

The City of Otterville agreed to pay for the audit in an April city council meeting with money collected from an approved water rate increase. The $6 monthly charge will remain until the audit cost is paid, according to the ordinance approved by the city council.

Otterville was required to get 61 signatures on a petition for the audit to be considered.

"Citizens of Otterville are promoting accountability in their local government by petitioning for this independent review," Galloway said. "My office will review the financial practices and operations of city government and make recommendations to ensure efficiency and transparency."

The city estimates the audit will cost $20,000 to $45,000.