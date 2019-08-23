State auditor recommends better operations in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of Camden County that said there has been a lack of oversight and failure to follow policies to ensure efficient use of taxpayer funding in the county government.

"Throughout Camden County government, we made recommendations to ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively and efficiently," Galloway said. "The county often had policies on the books that would have required checks and balances, but those policies were not consistently enforced or followed. That means county officials could miss potentially questionable or inappropriate spending."

The audit recommended the county improve its reimbursement processes and do a better job of documenting purchases.

The audit also said the county government was weak on payroll matters. There were reported instances where employees were allowed to accrue vacation and paid leave in excess of the maximum allowed and left balances that were not always accurate.

Departments that were identified for lack of financial oversight were the sheriff, prosecuting attorney, public administrator recorder of deeds, and county clerk offices.