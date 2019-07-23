State checking for chemical pollutants in Moberly sewers

MOBERLY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources began testing Moberly's sewer system Tuesday for contamination near an Orscheln facility.

Testing started after the city council on Monday approved an agreement allowing DNR access to city rights-of-way. A DNR staff member said the testing will continue through Thursday.

The state is trying to determine whether trichloroethene, commonly known as TCE, has made its way into the sewer system from the Orbco manufacturing facility property on North Morley Street. DNR said the sampling is part of an ongoing inspection of the Orbco site.

The Orbco facility had been previously identified as a source of TCE, according to materials prepared for the Moberly City Council's meeting. In a news release Orscheln said the company and DNR have been under an agreement to monitor water samples for pollutants since 1990.

The company said DNR has determined in the past that the contamination was contained within company property "and there are no known health impacts."

TCE is used as a degreaser and in products including aerosol paint concentrates, sealants, varnish removers and adhesives.