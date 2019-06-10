SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

State employees to use alternative parking for third week

Jefferson City parking lots closed due to flooding

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 09:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 09:40 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Office of Administration said state employees should plan on using alternative parking methods this week as flood waters continue to occupy several lots.

Commuters are encouraged to carpool to and from work, if possible.

Employees can also ride JEFFTRAN buses for free with a state ID. Shuttles are also offered to several remote lots.

Click here for more information from the OA.

