State fire marshal investigates fire in Macks Creek

MACKS CREEK, Mo. - The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire in Macks Creek early Tuesday morning.

ABC 17 News is told the Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District responded around 4:20 a.m. to the old feed store at the end of the strip in Macks Creek.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading from the back of the building to the front.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Firefighters with the Mid-County Fire Protection District helped Southwest Fire put out the blaze.

Emergency crews were able to clear the scene around 9:50 a.m.