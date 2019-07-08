State issues more than 95,000 REAL ID-compliant cards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Revenue has issued 95,534 REAL ID compliant cards as of Friday. The cards issued include drivers' licenses, nondrivers' licenses and permits issued as REAL ID-compliant.

The state began accepting applications for the cards March 25. The cards are not required for flying or access to federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2020.

Under Missouri law, residents are not required to hold a REAL ID, but the Transportation Security Administration will require them to board domestic flights. It will also be required for access to federal facilities including military bases, federal courthouses and nuclear power plants.

The process for applying for the REAL ID is similar to applying for a driver's license. Residents still apply at one of Missouri's 175 driver's license offices. Applicants will have to provide valid, original documents proving identity, lawful status in the United States, a Social Security number and Missouri residency.

More information on the process can be found here.