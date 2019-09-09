State lawmakers to meet Monday for special session

Gov. Mike Parson speaks Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at a news conference in his office in the Missouri Capitol on the state's review of Planned Parenthood's license for its St. Louis abortion clinic. [ABC 17 News]

Gov. Mike Parson speaks Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at a news conference in his office in the Missouri Capitol on the state's review of Planned Parenthood's license for its St. Louis abortion clinic. [ABC 17 News]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - State lawmakers are meeting Monday for a special session.

Gov. Mike Parson called for the special session last month to amend a state statute on motor vehicle sales tax allowances.

Some Democrats have criticized Parson's call for the session because they say it ignores more pressing issues.

Parson wants lawmakers to undo a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling on vehicle sales tax in Monday's special session.

The June ruling states that taxpayers can only count the money earned from selling one vehicle, trailer or boat as a tax credit against the sales tax of a replacement.

In the past, the Department of Revenue allowed people to count earnings from selling multiple vehicles against the sales tax of a replacement car.

The annual veto session will begin Wednesday and gives lawmakers the ability to overturn any of the vetoes made by Parson.

Other issues lawmakers have called on Parson to discuss during Monday's session are gun violence and school safety. However, the governor has denied those requests thus far.

Monday's session will begin at noon at the Missouri State Capitol.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story has been corrected to reflect that the veto session begins Wednesday.