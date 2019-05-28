State of emergency declared in Cole County, Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Jefferson City and Cole County leaders signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring a state of emergency in their respective jurisdictions.

Cole County Emergency Management Agency director Bill Farr told ABC 17 News the document represents the initial step in requesting a 75 percent reimbursement from the federal government for expenses related to disasters.

Jefferson City mayor Carrie Tergin and members of the Cole County Commission signed the document Tuesday.

Sen. Roy Blunt was also in the area to survey the tornado damage area in Jefferson City on Tuesday.

The goal is to secure reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for emergency resources, volunteer labor, equipment and other necessities after Wednesday night's destructive tornado and the sustained major flood on the Missouri River.

Farr said the signed proclamation will be sent to FEMA and it could be months before all the cost assessments are completed. If those assessments add up to more than $3.26 per resident, Farr said Cole County and Jefferson City would be eligible for federal assistance.

Cole County's population is roughly 80,000, meaning the cost of the disaster recovery would need to exceed $260,000.