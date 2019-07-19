State treasurer hopes program will give business a lift after disasters

Treasurer announces LIFT loan program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The state treasurer on Thursday unveiled a new program to help small businesses and farmers affected by recent natural disasters.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick made the announcement at a news conference at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry Thursday morning.

The Linked Deposits to Invest and Fund a Timely Recovery program, also known as LIFT, is meant to address needs of businesses in recovering from natural disasters.

The LIFT program provides those impacted by the disasters a linked deposit loan of up to $2 million.

It also provides the maximum discount to banks and other lenders for each loan.

A unique feature of the LIFT program is that it allows applicants to refinance existing debt.

The State Treasurer's office also said the application process will be expedited.

"Once we receive a completed application in our office, we're committing that they'll have an answer on that within 24 hours of having received it," said Fitzpatrick.

