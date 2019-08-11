Staying cool at the Missouri State Fair

SEDALIA, Mo. - The Missouri State Fair is in full swing, and so is the staff working to keep people safe in the heat.

A fully functioning fire department, made up entirely of volunteers, will be at the fair for all 11 days. The department is made up entirely of volunteers.

They sleep, eat and work at the fair during that time.

Volunteers with the department have already answered many calls to help people.

"Opening day Thursday, I think we had one call, but Friday got a lot hotter. More people, we had 21. Yesterday, we probably had in the 20s also. So, the hot weather brings a lot of calls," said Larry Eggen, with Missouri State Fair Fire and Rescue.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency also has the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team, which works along with the Fire Department.

Doctors and other medical personnel work in a six-bed tent directly next to the Fire Department.

Eggen said the team has been a huge help in ensuring people get the care they need.

He also said people can work to avoid needing medical care at the fair before they come.

"One of the biggest things is before you come to the fair, drink a lot of water because you're going to be walking a lot, and it is hot," he said. "A lot of the buildings aren't air-conditioned. The animals are out in the heat, and people are used to being in air conditioning."

If anyone at the fair has a medical emergency, they can look for the staff walking around with badges or driving around in golf carts. The Fire Department also has a 911 center on the fairgrounds.