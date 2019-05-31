SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

STL judge rules in favor of Planned Parenthood

Temporary restraining order issued against state

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:32 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 01:32 PM CDT

ST. LOUIS (Mo) - A judge has issued an order allowing Missouri's only abortion clinic to continue providing the service.
  
St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer ruled Friday, just hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic's license to perform abortions was set to expire. He issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.
  
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services had declined to renew the license. It cited concerns with "failed abortions," compromised patient safety and legal violations at the clinic. Agency officials also wanted to interview additional physicians at the clinic.
  
Planned Parenthood officials had said that if the license lapsed, Missouri would become the first state without an abortion clinic since the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.
  

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday May 31 Morning Weather Video

    Friday May 31 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos