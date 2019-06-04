Stolen vehicle prompts multi-county chase

Law enforcement presence in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 9:08 a.m.: Police confirm a stolen vehicle is to blame for a multi-county chase.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said the chase started in Columbia on Monday night with authorities chasing a stolen car, moved to Ashland and then ended in Jefferson City, according to the sheriff's department and Jefferson City police.

Jefferson City police said no one was injured.

ABC 17 News is still working to find out if any arrests were made.

ORIGINAL: Multiple law enforcement agencies searched through a neighborhood in east Jefferson City.

ABC 17 News crews saw the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cole County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson City Police Department at the scene North of the Clark Lane exit of Highway 50.

An officer at the scene confirmed there was a K9 track ongoing in the area. Police said the scene spanned from Locust to Clark Avenue and Miller to E. High Street.

Officers were stationed in the area for at least an hour, and left around 10:30 p.m.

A couple of viewers called into our newsroom reporting a chase. ABC 17 News is currently working to confirm if the law enforcement presence is related to a pursuit.