Storms leave damage across Mid-Missouri

Storm damage in Callaway County

Storms swept through Mid-Missouri on Tuesday night, knocking down trees and causing outages throughout the area.

A tree fell onto a car port at a home in Fulton on St. Francis Street.

The North Callaway Fire Protection District reported having a tree down on State Road B and State Road A.

The Callaway Electric Cooperative reported 244 customers without power at about 5:30 p.m. The utility reported about 150 customers in Fulton without power.

At one point, dozens of Ameren customers lost power near Hartsburg after two electric poles fell down on Bush Landing Road.

The Three Rivers outage map showed 137 Cole County customers without power, 47 in Maries County, 22 in Miller County and 33 in Osage County at about 7 p.m.

Deputies helped a drive from a vehicle in floodwaters in Morgan County. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were able to walk the driver from the car. Officials reminded drivers in a Facebook post not to drive into any water on the roads.

Photo provided by Morgan County Sheriff's Office