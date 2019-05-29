Stove accidentally left on, causes Mexico house fire

MEXICO, Mo. - A house fire in Mexico, Missouri, was ignited on Tuesday night after the residents left the home and accidentally forgot to turn off the stove, according to the Mexico Public Safety Department.

Fire fighters responded to the 1200 block of North Washington Street after a witness reported smoke coming from the home.

When first responders got there, they found the fire coming from the kitchen. They were able to put out the fire, but the kitchen suffered significant fire damage, some rooms suffered heat damage, and the whole house suffered smoke damage.

After investigating, fire officials determined the stove was accidentally left on after the residents left the home.

No one was hurt in the fire.