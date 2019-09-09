SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Student arrested after threat made towards Randolph County school

Photograph with threat sent on social media

Posted: Sep 08, 2019 10:51 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:00 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - In a Facebook post, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office described an event where a threat was made at a Randolph County School.

According to the post, on Aug. 30, Randolph County deputies, Moberly Police Officers and Missouri State Troopers responded to the school in reference to the threat. The post did not clarify which school. 

It was reported that a student sent a photograph with a threat on social media. 

One juvenile student was released to his parents after being questioned. Deputies arrested another adult student for terrorist threats. That individual posted bail and was released. 

The Facebook post did not give a name for the student who was arrested.

