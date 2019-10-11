Surveillance footage released in Jackson High vandalism investigation

Battle Jackson surveillance video

JACKSON, Mo. - Security camera footage outside the Battle High School locker room in Jackson, Missouri shows who went into the building and when.

The state of the visitor's locker room has been one of several issues both Columbia Public Schools and Jackson R-2 School District are investigating following a Sept. 27 football game at Jackson High School. Several officials said the room was in disarray sometime after the half of the game, including a broken locker door and bodily fluid covering school equipment.

Others on social media have accused Jackson fans of using racial slurs and harassing Battle cheerleaders.

The footage obtained by ABC 17 News shows just two people used the same set of doors that Battle football players used to get to the locker rooms while the team was playing. One of them, wearing a red or orange shirt, is seen multiple times opening the doors for the Battle team as they leave for the field. A woman in a black shirt appears once, entering the building for two minutes, then leaving.

Jackson superintendent Dr. John Link said it is the only entrance people use to get to the locker room. He did not identify the two people in the video.

The Battle football team returned to the locker room for halftime at 8:30 p.m., where they stay until 8:44 p.m. The person in the orange shirt follows them out three minutes later, then reenters the building at 8:57 p.m..

At 9:17 p.m., two adults arrive at the building. One wears what appears to be a red polo shirt and the other wears a gray sweatshirt. The two enter the building, then leave three minutes later.

This is around the time Link said administrators from both schools became aware of the alleged vandalism of the locker room. The person in the gray shirt can be seen talking to several Battle High School staff members.

The same group can be seen entering and exiting the building for the next several minutes, until the team returns at 9:44 p.m. Several police officers can be seen speaking with people, but none ever enter the building.

CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark would not identify the person in the gray sweatshirt, or disclose if that person took any photos of the locker room following the alleged vandalism. Baumstark said the district has requested the video, but has not yet seen it.

"I can't comment further until we've had a chance to review the entirety of the videos and to complete our portion of the investigation," Baumstark said.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association said it is making sure both schools stay in communication with one another. Communications Director Jason West said that the game's referees first notified them of the concerns parents raised on social media. West said the referees had to interfere at one point during the game due to "trash talk" on the field, but did not report hearing racial slurs used in the stands.

West said the organization could punish a school staff member or player depending on what the investigations find.

"If there was some sort of violation that was in the stands and the school allowed it to happen or knew that it was going to happen, something like that, that caused the violation, then that might be something the board [of directors] might take action on," West said.

West said the organization also reminded both schools of the expectations for schools hosting games and visiting.

"We want there to be plenty of supervision over the student sections and things like that to make sure that everyone is in a safe environment," West said. "Visiting teams are also expected there to supervise their fans."