Survey identifies mental health needs in Columbia, Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Improving mental health care is the No. 1 health priority for Columbia and Boone County, according to a health department report released Wednesday.

The department released its 2019 Community Health Improvement Plan on Wednesday.

For the 2019 Community Health Improvement Plan released Wednesday, the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services surveyed 257 people. According to 185 voters, mental health was the top issue.

"Some of the data shows that people are having mental health issues that are not getting addressed for whatever reason that might be," Boone County Community Services Director Kelly Wallis said. Wallis' department helps fund several mental health programs.

2019 Community Health Improvement Plan

Boone County has only one facility that offers inpatient hospitalization for psychiatric needs and the ratio of residents per mental health provider is 320 to 1, according to the report.

Wallis said the issue may have to deal with people not knowing what kind of mental health care they need.

"I think creating a greater awareness about the range of mental health services that are available would help better increase access to services," she said.

Results from the survey show two possible measures to address the issue: