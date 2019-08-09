Suspect dead after chase in Callaway County

Callaway County shooting death

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities confirmed one suspect is dead after a chase that began in Jefferson City and ended in Callaway County, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.

The chase ended after authorities were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 54, north of New Bloomfield after a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper used spike strips on the car.

The suspect then got out of the car and opened fire on police, the JCPD news release said.

"The suspect stopped, exited his vehicle and began firing rounds at our officers," said Callaway County Sheriff's Lieutenant Matthew Palmer. "Two officers returned fire."

The suspect died from a gunshot wound at the scene, the release said. However, police are unsure if the suspect was hit by an officer bullet or if the wound was self-inflicted.

"We don't know at this point if he is deceased because of gunfire from the officers or if it's self-inflicted at this time," Palmer said.

Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism requested the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting death. The DDCC investigators are on-scene.

The sheriff's office said a medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Friday. Authorities said the driver's name won't be released until his family notified.

The incident caused eastbound lanes at Highway 54 to close at Hillers Creek.

Traffic was backed up at 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a few miles, and drivers were being rerouted on Route J. The Eastbound lanes of Highway 54 were reopened by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

