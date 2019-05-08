Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

ROLLA, Mo - The Rolla Rural Fire Protection District was sent to a fire early Wednesday that sparked an in-depth investigation.

Crews found the fire in the basement of the house and put it out quickly, the district wrote on its Facebook page. After an investigation, first responders determined the fire seemed suspicious.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to assist with the investigation, the fire district said.

Rolla Rural Fire Protection District Facebook post