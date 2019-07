MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - A man drowned Sunday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said David W. Course, 57, of Stover, swam after a vessel that was floating away at the 56-mile marker in the Osage Arm around 9:30 p.m.

Troopers didn't specify what type of vessel Course was trying to retrieve.

According to the Highway Patrol, Course wasn't wearing a life jacket.