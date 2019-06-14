Swimming not recommended at Lake of the Ozarks State Park beach

Courtesy: Missouri Department of Natural Resources

KAISER, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is warning people to avoid swimming in a public beach at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the department, an advisory was issued after water samples taken Monday at Grand Glaize Beach at the Lake of the Ozarks State Park revealed high bacteria levels.

