Tavern at Arrow Rock State Park expected to open in temporary location

J. Huston Tavern in Arrow Rock -- Courtesy: Missouri Department of Natural Resources

ARROW ROCK, Mo. - A historic tavern and restaurant at Arrow Rock State Park will open its temporary location Friday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said a ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled at 2 p.m. for J. Huston Tavern.

"It was all hands on deck to reopen the tavern as soon as possible," said Missouri State Parks Director Ben Ellis.

A fire destroyed the kitchen at J. Huston Tavern last month.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, crews still need to finish repairs to the kitchen and smoke damage to the dining room.

The temporary location is a 30 by 60 foot, carpeted tent, which can serve between 80 and 100 customers.

ABC 17 News is told the customers are expected to get moved back into the dining room later this summer.

The temporary location will continue to serve as the restaurant's kitchen until the fall of 2020.

The executive director of Friends of Arrow Rock Sandy Selby said, "Friends of Arrow Rock is so proud of our partnership with Missouri State Parks and how everyone has pulled together to get the tavern reopened less than a month after the fire."

J. Huston Tavern is scheduled to open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The temporary kitchen will also be open during performances at the Lyceum Theatre.