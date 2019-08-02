Tax free weekend kicks off Friday

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri started Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday.

Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items are exempt from sales tax this weekend.

Several cities and counties have opted out of the Sales Free weekend, including Jefferson City and Columbia.

Counties in mid-Missouri that have opted out are:

Audrain

Boone

Callaway

Cole

Cooper

Howard

Moniteau

Morgan

Osage

According to the Department of Revenue's website, online purchases qualify for the tax-free weekend as long as the items are purchased Friday through Sunday.