Tax free weekend kicks off Friday
Several cities, counties not participating
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Back to School Sales Tax Holiday in Missouri started Friday and ends at midnight on Sunday.
Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items are exempt from sales tax this weekend.
Several cities and counties have opted out of the Sales Free weekend, including Jefferson City and Columbia.
Counties in mid-Missouri that have opted out are:
- Audrain
- Boone
- Callaway
- Cole
- Cooper
- Howard
- Moniteau
- Morgan
- Osage
According to the Department of Revenue's website, online purchases qualify for the tax-free weekend as long as the items are purchased Friday through Sunday.