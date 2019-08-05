Taxes centerpoint of mid-Missouri ballots Tuesday
Most mid-Missouri counties not holding election
Some mid-Missouri counties have a few issues on their ballots for Tuesday’s election. However, no mid-Missouri seats are up for grabs.
Instead, tax bonds and levees are the majority of ballot issues for the summer election.
Mid-Missouri ballot issues are listed by county below.
Camden:
-
Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District 25-cent property tax increase to provide funds to help support the district
Chariton:
-
Keytesville to consider making the city collector an appointed position as opposed to an elected position. The collector would be appointed by the Board of Aldermen.
-
Town of Chariton 20-cent tax levy increase
Cooper:
-
Boonville 7/8 percent sales tax increase for the Kemper School District to provide expanded youth and adult programs as well as additional handicapped accessible parking
-
Blackwater to consider removing uncontested elections from ballots
Gasconade:
-
Hermann 7/8 percent sales tax increase for street repairs
Johnson:
-
Johnson County Fire District No. 2 to consider a 25-cent property tax increase for funds to help support the district
Macon:
-
Macon County Nursing Home District to consider a 35-cent property tax increase
-
City of Macon to consider a 2.25 percent local use tax
Pettis:
-
Sedalia to consider removing the June 30, 2026 sunset provision from the capital improvement tax to fund capital improvements
-
Sedalia 1/8 cent sales tax increase for funding local parks and storm water control
Saline:
-
Blackburn Elmwood Special Road District 35-cent tax levy increase for road repairs
Boone, Cole, Callaway and Howard counties are among many mid-Missouri counties that are not having an election Aug. 6.
