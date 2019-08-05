Taxes centerpoint of mid-Missouri ballots Tuesday

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Some mid-Missouri counties have a few issues on their ballots for Tuesday’s election. However, no mid-Missouri seats are up for grabs.

Instead, tax bonds and levees are the majority of ballot issues for the summer election.

Mid-Missouri ballot issues are listed by county below.

Camden:

Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District 25-cent property tax increase to provide funds to help support the district

Chariton:

Keytesville to consider making the city collector an appointed position as opposed to an elected position. The collector would be appointed by the Board of Aldermen.

Town of Chariton 20-cent tax levy increase

Cooper:

Boonville 7/8 percent sales tax increase for the Kemper School District to provide expanded youth and adult programs as well as additional handicapped accessible parking

Blackwater to consider removing uncontested elections from ballots

Gasconade:

Hermann 7/8 percent sales tax increase for street repairs

Johnson:

Johnson County Fire District No. 2 to consider a 25-cent property tax increase for funds to help support the district

Macon:

Macon County Nursing Home District to consider a 35-cent property tax increase

City of Macon to consider a 2.25 percent local use tax

Pettis:

Sedalia to consider removing the June 30, 2026 sunset provision from the capital improvement tax to fund capital improvements

Sedalia 1/8 cent sales tax increase for funding local parks and storm water control

Saline:

Blackburn Elmwood Special Road District 35-cent tax levy increase for road repairs

Boone, Cole, Callaway and Howard counties are among many mid-Missouri counties that are not having an election Aug. 6.

ABC 17 News will have Tuesday's election results on air and online.