Taxes centerpoint of mid-Missouri ballots Tuesday

Most mid-Missouri counties not holding election

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 01:23 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 01:23 PM CDT

Some mid-Missouri counties have a few issues on their ballots for Tuesday’s election. However, no mid-Missouri seats are up for grabs.

Instead, tax bonds and levees are the majority of ballot issues for the summer election.

Mid-Missouri ballot issues are listed by county below.

Camden:

  • Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District 25-cent property tax increase to provide funds to help support the district

Chariton:

  • Keytesville to consider making the city collector an appointed position as opposed to an elected position. The collector would be appointed by the Board of Aldermen.

  • Town of Chariton 20-cent tax levy increase 

Cooper:

  • Boonville 7/8 percent sales tax increase  for the Kemper School District to provide expanded youth and adult programs as well as additional handicapped accessible parking

  • Blackwater to consider removing uncontested elections from ballots

Gasconade:

  • Hermann 7/8 percent sales tax increase for street repairs

Johnson:

  • Johnson County Fire District No. 2 to consider a 25-cent property tax increase for funds to help support the district

Macon:

  • Macon County Nursing Home District to consider a 35-cent property tax increase

  • City of Macon to consider a 2.25 percent local use tax 

Pettis:

  • Sedalia to consider removing the June 30, 2026 sunset provision from the capital improvement tax  to fund capital improvements

  • Sedalia 1/8 cent sales tax increase for funding local parks and storm water control

Saline: 

  • Blackburn Elmwood Special Road District 35-cent tax levy increase for road repairs

Boone, Cole, Callaway and Howard counties are among many mid-Missouri counties that are not having an election Aug. 6. 

ABC 17 News will have Tuesday's election results on air and online.

