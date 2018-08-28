Taxing entities to vote on tax break for Northwest Medical Isotopes

The Taxing District Review Panel will vote on Chapter 100 bonds during a meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Several Boone County groups, including Columbia Public Schools and the Boone County library district, will meet on Tuesday morning to vote on a project that has been in the works since 2014.

They'll vote whether or not to approve Chapter 100 bonds for Northwest Medical Isotopes. The plan to build a new facility was originally announced in 2014 but has hit some road bumps with the federal government in the process. The proposed location is south of Columbia off of Discovery Parkway.

The facility will be used to research and create medicine to fight diseases such as cancer.

As of May, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved the facility's construction permit, and it has been cleared on the federal level.



Because the tax break will be on real and personal property tax, groups that function on property tax revenue must approve the Chapter 100 bond process first. Those groups include Boone County Family Resources, Columbia Public Schools, Columbia/Boone County Library, and also the city of Columbia.