Teen's body recovered on Missouri River

The Missouri State Highway Patrol recovered the body of an 18-year-old man on the Missouri River on Monday. Sept. 2, 2019.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol found an 18-year-old man's body on the surface of the Missouri River Monday afternoon.

The body of Lloyd D. Randle of Jefferson City was recovered around 12:50 p.m., across from the capitol by a search unit with the Osage and Callaway County Sheriff's departments, according to a Tweet by the MSHP.

MO River Final Update:



Victim recovered at 12:50 pm. Found on surface, across from Capitol, by search unit w/ Osage & Callaway Co. Sheriff Departments.



Family has been notified & we offer our sincere condolences to all affected.



More info to be released in our online reports. — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 2, 2019

Witnesses told MSHP officials that they saw Randle drive his car into the river from the Noren access on Friday, the MSHP drowning report said.

Officials said they searched underwater, downstream, on land and nearby for the driver that went missing on Friday night after his vehicle was found in the Missouri River.

MSHP searched about 46 miles of the Missouri River from the Noren River Access to Hermann, MSHP said in a Tweet.

Officials said the dive team used a tactic called "surface searching" which uses high tech radar to see into the river which is roughly 25 feet deep in that area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.