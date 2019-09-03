SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Teen's body recovered on Missouri River

Witnesses reportedly saw man drive into river

Posted: Sep 02, 2019 03:04 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:58 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol found an 18-year-old man's body on the surface of the Missouri River Monday afternoon.

The body of Lloyd D. Randle of Jefferson City was recovered around 12:50 p.m., across from the capitol by a search unit with the Osage and Callaway County Sheriff's departments, according to a Tweet by the MSHP. 

Witnesses told MSHP officials that they saw Randle drive his car into the river from the Noren access on Friday, the MSHP drowning report said. 

Officials said they searched underwater, downstream, on land and nearby for the driver that went missing on Friday night after his vehicle was found in the Missouri River.

 

 

MSHP searched about 46 miles of the Missouri River from the Noren River Access to Hermann, MSHP said in a Tweet.

Officials said the dive team used a tactic called "surface searching" which uses high tech radar to see into the river which is roughly 25 feet deep in that area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available. 

