Mizzou homecoming sees nearfreezing...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Thousands are expected to descend into Columbia for the University of Missouri's homecoming.

Events will start with Chancellor Alexander Cartwright's State of the University Address at 9 a.m. Friday. On Friday night, there will be a panhellenic council step dance showcase, Greektown house decorations and a spirit rally with Truman the Tiger, Marching Mizzou and the Mizzou spirit squads.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze alert for Saturday morning at 3 a.m. Overnight temperatures will hover around the freezing mark as crews prepare for the homecoming parade.

The parade is also expected to be chilly. The homecoming parade will reroute some traffic downtown Columbia and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Sean Miner is a student at the University of Missouri in Delta Sigma Phi. At 5 a.m. Friday, the Fraternity was preparing for the so-called house-decs and set up a fire to stay warm. Miner said they were more concerned about the rain than the temperatures, but planned on bundling up for the skits tonight.