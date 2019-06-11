Third abortion law referendum blocked by Sec. of State Ashcroft

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft rejected a third referendum petition Tuesday afternoon, just as a pair of lawsuitS on the first two were being heard in Cole County court.

A Cole County judge will decide whether Ashcroft was on proper legal grounds when he quashed the first two referendum petitions Thursday.

Attorney for plaintiff discusses abortion referendum lawsuit

The petitions would have seen Missouri's newly signed law that bans abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy halted until a statewide vote is held on the matter in 2020.

Ashcroft cited a section of the bill that contains an emergency clause as the reason that the entire bill is exempt from the constitutional right to a public referendum.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, the group that launched one of the referendum petitions, filed a lawsuit challenging that decision. Another lawsuit was filed by David Humphreys, the author of the other referendum petition that was rejected. Humphreys represents the Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape and Incest.

“Any attempt to deprive the people of the constitutional right to referendum is a sad and cynical ploy, but it is not surprising given that HB 126 entire purpose is to elevate the Legislature above constitutional rights.” - Tony Rothert - https://t.co/fFe3J5OsDB — ACLU of Missouri (@aclu_mo) June 11, 2019

Judge Daniel Green ordered the attorneys for the ACLU of Missouri and Humphreys to amend their cases and will hear them again on Monday at 1:30 p.m.