Thousands delayed in traffic after Trump rally

Heavy traffic after President Trump rally

ASHLAND, Mo. - It took about three hours to clear out the crowd after the Trump rally at the Columbia Regional Airport after the president finished his speech shortly after 8 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Every parking lot reached capacity for the event. Troopers and other law enforcement officers were stationed along Route H, Angel Lane, and elsewhere to monitor exiting traffic.

Many attendees chose to park on the eastside of Highway 63 and walk several miles to the event.

Tow truck workers estimated that at least 100 drivers needed help moving their car after getting stuck.

"We thank everyone for their patience tonight," Highway Patrol officers said in their tweet.