Thousands under boil advisory in Jefferson City after water main break

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Four Jefferson City schools were under boil water advisories Wednesday after a water main break.

A Missouri American Water main broke, affecting part of Jefferson City including Thorpe Gordon, East and South elementary schools and Jefferson City High School, according to a post on the JC Schools official Facebook page.

The district later updated the post to say that eight schools and other offices are also included in the advisory.

The school district restricted access to drinking water, including providing bottled water. Wednesday was an early release day for the district, the post said.

Misssouri American said in a Facebook post that the break affects about 8,000 Jefferson City customers. The advisory will be in effect until tests of water samples are finished, the company said.

The break reported after a concrete block blocking an end of the main was damaged, according to Brian Russell of Missouri American Water. It's not clear what caused the damage, but it was caused by the contractor working at the old St. Mary's Hospital site, Russell said.

The break was repaired before 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the advisory is expected to be lifted around 6 p.m. Thursday after water is tested in the affected area.

Missouri American says customers should boil water for three minutes before drinking or cooking. Such orders are usually in place for 48 hours, the company says.

For more information please go to www.missouriamwater.com or visit the Missouri American Water Facebook page.

Click here to see an interactive map of the area.