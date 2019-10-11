Thousands without power near Lake of the Ozarks

Update as of 10:16 p.m.: Power is back for most Ameren customers now. The outage map shows 238 are still waiting for the lights to come back on. An Ameren spokeswoman said crews continue to work in the area.

Update as of 9:33 p.m.: Power was restored for many Camden County electric cooperative members, 36 co-op members are still in the dark in Miller County.

Update as of 9:29 p.m.: Ameren has restored power for about 300 customers, more than 1,800 are still without power.

Update as of 9:25 p.m.: An Ameren spokeswoman confirms at least one electric pole is down from storm damage. She said Ameren crews are working in the area near Lake Ozark. Some customers could see their lights come back on before 10 p.m. Crews will continue working throughout the night to get the power back on.

More than 2,100 electric customers are in the dark across Miller and Camden Counties.

Ameren Electric's outage map shows nine outages are reported near Lake Ozark. The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reported outages for about 100 customers in the same area.

The National Weather Service reported electric lines down in Rocky Mount along Jade Road. The outages come after fast moving winds moved through the area Thursday night.

