Threat against Eldon High School 'dealt with,' police chief says

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 08:32 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 11:50 AM CDT

ELDON, Mo. - Police responded to a threat made by a student against Eldon High School.

In a Facebook post, Police Chief Brian Kidwell said the administration took action at the time of the threat Wednesday night, but did not give any specifics about the content of the threat or the response.

"Every threat received is taken seriously and immediately," Kidwell said in the post. "Your child or children are safe to attend and the matter has been dealt with to preserve safety for all students and staff."

Kidwell and Eldon schools Superintendent Matt Davis in a joint news release said the threat was contained quickly and students were never in danger. School staff and police are cooperating in the investigation, the release said. Kidwell and Davis said no other information would be released because of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Classes were in session Wednesday at the high school.

 

ABC 17 News has contacted the school district and the police department for more information about their response to the threat.

