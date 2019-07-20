Three accused of stealing $22K worth of technology, leading authorities on chase

Copyright © 2017 KMIZ - The Networks of Mid-Missouri. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities arrested three men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of technology after a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the pursuit was on Interstate 70 when it entered Montgomery County around 3 a.m.

Troopers deployed spike strips after the suspect vehicle turned south on Highway 19, causing the vehicle to run off the road. Three men inside the vehicle ran into a nearby cornfield, according to the post. Authorities said they caught one of the men shortly after and captured the other two just before noon Saturday. Officials said the two suspects were spotted trying to buy T-Shirts at a business in New Florence.

Authorities said the vehicle had about $22,000 worth of Apple watches and I-Phones inside.

Several agencies were involved in the case, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff's Office, Callaway County Sheriff's Office and the New Florence Police Department.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.