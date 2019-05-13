COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two Columbia restaurants inspected in the past two weeks were cited nine times apiece for health code violations.

Tellers on Broadway and McLanks on Paris Road both were cited for nine violations. However, Tellers had the most critical violations, with four, while McLanks had three.

Both restaraunts were given non-critical violations for soiled areas of the restaraunt.

Tellers: 4/2

Four critical violations: Slight mold build-up in the ice machine, an employee was using a spray bottle to sanitize tongs between use (the inspection note said the inspector corrected the employee before further food prep), beef was improperly stored above shrimp in a cooler and at least one chemical was stored with alcohol.

Five non-critical violations: Soiled walls, utensils stored improperly, wall and gaskets were in disrepair and the front of the fryer was missing.

McLanks: 3/27

Three critical violations: Unlabeled spray bottle, an employee did not wash their hands when returning to the kitchen (the employee was corrected on site) and the hand sink was used for other purposes other than hand washing.

Six non-critical violations: Soiled floor, cooler and rag, wall was in disrepair, a leak in the pipe used for the ice machine and food handlers' cards were not present.

Addison's on Cherry Street was the third restaurant with the most violations in Boone County in the last two weeks.

During its March 21 inspection, the health department cited Addison's for seven violations total (not including a repeated violation), with three critical violations and four non-critical violations. This restaurant was marked down repeatedly for not having a consumer advisory on the menu.

Addison's (Cherry Street):

3/21: Initial Inspection Three critical violations: No consumer advisory on the menu, the inspector noted that new menus have been ordered (this is used to tell customers about raw or undercooked food); containers holding house chips were cracked, chipped or broken, which made them not smooth or easily cleanable; and the dishwashing machine did not have the correct sanitizer Four non-critical violations: Soiled air vents, missing thermometer, misplaced sanitizing cloth and missing vent guard.

3/22: Follow-up No other critical violations found, dishwashing machine was reading at the correct sanitization but the inspector noted a follow-up is still scheduled for two other critical violations noted in the previous inspection.

3/25: Follow-up One critical violation: No consumer advisory on the menu, the inspector noted that new menus have been ordered (this is used to tell customers about raw or undercooked food).

3/28: Follow-up One critical violation: The inspection note again mentioned the consumer advisories on menus and said new menus have been ordrered.



Addison's owner Jeremy Brown said their restaurant has temporary menus with the consumer advisory listed. Brown said the person who designs their menus was out of town last week.

He said there seemed to be a misunderstanding with the health department because he believed he was supposed to call when the new menus were completed, but the health department continued to complete follow-up inspections.

The health department's Assistant Director Scott Clardy said Addison's was charged a reinspection fee for the latest inspection completed on March 28.

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department said if a critical violation cannot be fixed while the inspector is completing the inspection, a follow-up inspection is scheduled, which are listed on the reports below.

Follow ups are, "scheduled to assure the violation has been addressed," Clardy said.

If no follow-up date is listed, the establishment fixed its critical violations before the inspector left.

Other eateries the department inspected since March 20:

HyVee (East Nifong Blvd, bakery and deli departments): 3/22

Two critical violations: Employee food stored incorrectly and no hand towels were present by the Market Grill bar's hand sink.

Three non-critical violations: Slime mold in the ice machine, which is used for display ice only, according to the inspection note; ceiling and floor areas are in disrepair.

Prenger Foods (Centralia): 3/25

Three critical violations: Unlabeled spray bottles, dented cans and no paper towels near a hand sink in the meat-slicing room

One non-critical violation: Soiled hoods above the fryer -- they were due for service in January.

Breaktime (Smiley Lane): 3/26, follow-up on 3/27 - the inspection said the critical violation was corrected.

One critical violations: Pink slime mold in the ice chutes of the fountain drink machine.

Dunn Bros Coffee: 3/20, follow-up on 3/25 - the inspection said the critical violations were corrected.

Two critical violations: Slime mold in the ice machine and sanitizer was too weak.

One non-critical violation: Food packaging was not properly labeled.

Arris' Pizza (Green Meadows): 3/28, follow-up scheduled for 4/4

Two critical violations: Soiled ice guard and microwave.

Three non-critical violations: Cellphone stored on a food area, used a towel to dry dishes, gaskets in coolers and freezers were in disrepair and there was also ice build-up in the freezer.

The Grind Coffee House North (Rangeline): 3/20

Two critical violations: Spray bottles and some food were improperly labeled.

Two non-critical violations: Employee food and cleaning rags were improperly stored.

Broadway Brewery: 3/27

One critical violation: Ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods were held longer than seven days, the inspection said the food was thrown away on-site by the management.

One non-critical violation: Soiled air vents throughout.

Breaktime (East Broadway): 3/26, follow-up 4/1 - the inspection said all critical violations were corrected.

One critical violation: Mold in the ice machine.

Three non-critical violations: Mold build-up in the fountain machine hose that leads to the mop sink, soiled underside of fountain machine nozzles (the department lists these as non-food contact surfaces) and milk cooler gasket in disrepair.

Bambino's Italian Cafe: 3/26

One critical violation: Employee not washing their hands when returning to work (the inspection said the employee was corrected at the time).

Four non-critical violations: Soiled water nozzle used for the dish machine, kick-plate coming apart from the wall, no employee was on-site with a management certificate and a cooler is missing vent covers.

Slim Chickens: 3/20, follow-up 3/26 - no critical violations found.

Three critical violations: Soiled microwave and food items were not at the correct temperature.

Two non-critical violations: Mold and sludge build-up found in the drainage line under the Coca Cola machine and items in a cooler were not labeled.

Midici: 3/25

Three critical violations: Bruschetta topping was not in the correct temperature range, spatulas were torn and melted and a hand washing sink was obstructed with cardboard boxes.

One non-critical violation: Cutting board was deeply scored.

KFC (Clark Lane): 3/27

One critical violation: Slime mold in the ice machine.

El Patron: 3/28

One critical violation: Hand sink was used for purposes beside hand washing.

Four non-critical violations: House-made items were not labeled properly, a hole is in the wall, part of the freezer is repaired with duct tape and the back door was propped open.

Breaktime (West Highway 22, Centralia): 3/27

Two critical violations: Food items were stored in the hand washing sink and glass cleaner was stored with beverages.

One non-critical violations: Unshielded lights bulbs.

Town and Country Lanes: 3/29

Two critical violations: Sanitizing test kit was not present and hand washing sink was used for purposes other than hand washing.

One non-critical violation: Grime in soda gun holders.

Sub Shop (Eighth Street): 3/26, follow-up 3/29 - all critical violations were corrected.

One critical violation: Sliced tomatoes and lettuce were above the correct temperature, the inspection said they were thrown away during the inspection.

Two non-critical violations: Missing food handlers' cards and no one was present with a manager training.

CC's City Broiler: 3/22, follow-up 3/26 - no critical violations found.

One critical violation: Thermometer was reading the incorrect temperature inside a cooler. (During the follow-up inspection, the inspector noted no food was stored in the cooler and the temperature range was back to normal but the management is planning to replace the coolers.)

Southside Pizza: 3/21, follow-up 3/25 - no critical violations found.

Four critical violations: Cleaning chemicals were stored above clean linens, employee drink was stored by clean plates without a lid or a straw, the dish machine was not putting out the correct bleach concentration and a cooler was not reaching the correct temperature. The inspection noted all food was discarded or moved on-site by management.

44 Canteen: 3/22

Four non-critical violations: Floor is bowing, soiled cambros holding clean utensils, leak in a cooler, employee drink was on a food prep surface.

Murry's: 4/1

One critical violation: Unlabeled spray bottle.

Four non-critical violations: Soiled area behind the ice machine, soiled containers and soiled air vents, food was on the floor in a cooler and an employee drink was stored with clean dishes (the inspection said the drink was thrown away and dishes were cleaned.)

Chipotle (South Ninth Street): 3/26

One critical violation: Spatulas were cracked and broken.

Barnes and Noble Cafe: 3/29, follow-up scheduled for 4/3

One critical violation: Hand sink in disrepair.

Best Western: 3/28

One critical violation: Sanitizing test strips were not present to test the concentration.

Candy City: 3/27

One non-critical violation: Tongs are stored inside the candy container

Deer Park Breaktime: 3/26, follow-up on 4/2 - the inspection said all critical violations were corrected.

Two critical violations: Spatulas with burn marks were stored as clean, but they are not smooth and easily cleanable. There weren't any test strips to test the sanitation concentration.

Maris: 3/29

One critical violation: Soiled tongs were used to pick up pickles in a jar.

Smoothie Time: 3/26

Two critical violations: No test kit available to test sanitizer concentration and hand washing sinks must have individual disposable towels.

Kaldi's Coffee: 4/2

One critical violation: Missing a thermometer.

Two non-critical violations: Food packaging and bulk goods were mislabeled.

Covenant Kitchen: 3/21

One non-critical violation: light in a cooler was out, the inspection report said it will be replaced within the next week.

D-Ice: 3/26

Two critical violations: A test kit to test sanitizing concentration was not available and hand washing sinks were using for more than hand washing.

La Quinta:

One critical violation: Cooler was not in the correct temperature range.

One non-critical violation: No thermometer in the back fridge.

Dominos (Towne Drive): 3/22

One non-critical violation: Employee's food handler cards were not available.

Dominos (Green Meadows): 3/28

One critical violation: Lid missing on a container.

Dominos (I-70 Drive SW): 3/26

One non-critical violation: Wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizer buckets.

Panda Express: 3/20

One non-critical violation: The inspection said every employee and manager needed a copy of their food handler cards at Panda Express.

Las Margaritas (East Southampton): 3/25

One critical violation: Hand sink was used for other purposes.

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken: 3/27

One non-critical violation: Cheesecake slices were not properly labeled.

Waffle House (Vandiver): 3/26

One critical violation: Employee drinks were sitting next to clean dishes and sitting on a top shelf above restaurant food.

DQ Grill & Chill (Business Loop 70): 3/28

One non-critical violation: Hood above the fryer is soiled and "shall be cleaned to prevent contamination from dripping onto ready to eat food," according to the inspection.

Steak N Shake (Clark Lane): 3/26

Two non-critical violations: Multiple employees did not have a hair restraint on while handling food, air ducts should be cleaned and free of dust or dirt.

Subway (Ninth Street): 3/20

One critical violation: Sanitizer was too weak

Two non-critical violations: Soiled water nozzle (the inspection noted this does not come into contact with food) and employee drink was on a prep table.

Yogo Luv: 3/21

One critical violation: Hand sink was being used for purposes other than hand washing, the inspection note said the sink was cleaned.

Holiday Inn Select Atrium: 3/27

One critical violation: Hand washing cleanser was not available at all the sinks.

HyVee Gas (West Broadway): 4/1, follow-up scheduled for 4/5

One critical violation: No air gap under the soda machine. The inspection also said the women's restroom needs a covered a trashcan.

Stadium Grill: 3/26

One critical violation: Hand sink used for other purposes.

One non-critical violation: Prep coolers' seals are in disrepair.

Stephen's/Star Cafe: 4/2

Two non-critical violations: Sanitizing rag was not stored in the sanitizing bucket and a kick plate was coming apart from a wall.

Rainbow House: 3/26

One non-critical violation: Vent above the counter has a large accumulation of dust

Eateries without any violations at the time of the inspection: