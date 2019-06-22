Three face drug, other charges in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - - Three people face drug charges in Callaway County after being taken into custody on Friday morning.

Dillon Heilig, 28, of Mokane, and Trent Parker, 25, of Fulton were arrested around 7:45 a.m. Friday after Callaway County Sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies reportedly found heroin in Heilig's possession and booked him for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies then discovered Parker had felony warrants out for his arrest. He faces charges for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, and domestic assault.

Both men are in the county jail pending the posting of bond.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious incident call and found Vivien Peters, 44, of Fulton.

Peters faces charges for possession of felony controlled substances. She was taken to the Callaway County Jail where she later posted bond.