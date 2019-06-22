SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Three face drug, other charges in Callaway County

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 04:44 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2019 04:44 AM CDT

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - - Three people face drug charges in Callaway County after being taken into custody on Friday morning.

Dillon Heilig, 28, of Mokane, and Trent Parker, 25, of Fulton were arrested around 7:45 a.m. Friday after Callaway County Sheriff's deputies made a traffic stop.

During the stop, deputies reportedly found heroin in Heilig's possession and booked him for felony possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies then discovered Parker had felony warrants out for his arrest. He faces charges for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, and domestic assault.

Both men are in the county jail pending the posting of bond.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious incident call and found Vivien Peters, 44, of Fulton.

Peters faces charges for possession of felony controlled substances. She was taken to the Callaway County Jail where she later posted bond.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Friday June 21 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Friday June 21 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos