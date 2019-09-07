Three in custody for drug charges in Moberly

MOBERLY, Mo. - Three people were arrested after a search in the 600 block of Ault Street in Moberly.

According to a news release, officers arrested three women after finding methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and items related to a sexual assault investigation in their home.

The three were arrested under charges of possession of a controlled substance. They are in the Randolph County Justice Center.

A man and a 19-year-old boy were questioned and released, pending filing of formal charges.

Officers originally obtained a warrant to search the house after a reported sexual assault.