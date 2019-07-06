Man in jail after burglary in Fulton

FULTON, Mo. - Fulton police officers arrested a man Saturday morning for burglary on Market Street.

According to a news release, Timothy Walker forced his way into a home and assaulted a woman. Officers later found two residents with a stolen item.

The release said Jaime Edison and Baily Thomas were taken into custody and transferred to the Callaway County Jail under charges of receiving stolen property. They each have $500 bonds.

Walker was taken to jail on charges of burglary and assault. His bond is set at $11,000.