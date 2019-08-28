SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Three Jefferson City child care services inspected in July

Only one violation found among three services

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 02:42 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 02:42 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Health Department performed inspections on 39 food establishments in the month of July, including three child care facilities.

No violations were found at Pumpkin Patch Preschool & Childcare or Capital City Christian Church Child Care, while only one core violation was discovered at Four Leaf Clover Preschool.

The report stated that a "non-working Kenmore combo located off kitchen needs to be removed from premises." 

The preschool's owner told ABC 17 News the appliance was immediately removed upon the recommendation of the health inspector.

Other restaurants inspected in July include Paddy Malone's Pub, Chick-fil-A and JQ on High. The full July report with all the listed violations can be viewed by following this link.

