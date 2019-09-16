Three killed in crash on U.S. 54 in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 3: The 29-year-old driver was fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle prior to the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Demarius Rubin was one of three that were killed after his car collided head-on with another vehicle in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 54. Rubin was traveling westbound.

"(Rubin) purposefully crossed through the median into the eastbound lanes, prior to the collision," said MSHP Sgt. Scott White in an email Sunday night.

The car Rubin was driving was reported stolen "a few minutes" before the crash, White said.

UPDATE 2: Three people were killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. 54 in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after noon in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Ellis Boulevard.

According to the crash report, Demarius Rubin, 29, of Memphis, TN was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes when he struck another car head-on. The other vehicle was carrying Bernard Steffel, 91, and Marilyn Steffel, 89 of St. Louis.

Both vehicles overturned into the median after the crash. All three were pronounced on scene.

UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet Sunday that both lanes of 54 have reopened. The tweet included a picture of the Major Crash Investigations Unit. A preliminary report on the details of the crash will be released online.

#ColeCounty - Both lanes of US 54 are now open. Preliminary details of this crash will be released in our online reports. pic.twitter.com/ZdUU2pvPnC — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 15, 2019

ORIGINAL: Traffic was backed up Sunday afternoon after a car crash in the eastbound lanes of 54 in Cole County.

The State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the crash resulted in one lane temporarily closing on the roadway just before 1 p.m. Sunday.