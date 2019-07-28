Three killed in Ozark County vehicle collision

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. - Three people were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Ozark County on Friday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report, the two cars involved crashed 11 miles north of Gainesville on Route 5 around 5 p.m.

Danial Klessig, 21, of Gainsville crossed the center line and hit Paul Cowherd, 57, and Marti Cowherd, 52, both of Higginsville, head on.

Klessig and Paul Cowherd were both pronounced dead on the scene. Marti Cowherd was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Arkansas, and died later that evening.