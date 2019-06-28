Three people in custody in connection with Columbia homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: Columbia Police Department interim Chief Geoff Jones confirmed that 32-year-old Dontrez Jones was also arrested in connection with the homicide. Jail records show authorities booked Jones into jail on possible charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

In a news release, Jones gave credit to the residents, officers and civilian CPD employees in helping make the arrests.

"This is a great example of what we can accomplish when the community and the Police Department come together to solve crime issues," Jones said.

Petty qualified for an early release from prison last October after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and resisting arrest in July. He received a four-year prison sentence, but served only a few months of "shock time" before his release and placement on a five-year probation term.

ORIGINAL: The Columbia Police Department arrested three people in connection with Wednesday night's deadly shooting in central Columbia, according to Interim Police Chief Geoff Jones.

Derrick Petty, 30, of Sturgeon and Cortez Brimmage, 28, of Columbia were booked into the Boone County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

ABC 17 News is working to confirm the name of the third suspect.

Police identified the victim of the shooting Thursday morning as 40-year-old David Lee Morgan of Columbia.

Officers were initially dispatched to a verbal disturbance around 8:30 p.m. on Tupelo Place, just north of Business Loop 70.