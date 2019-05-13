Three restaurants receive five violations

Motor Oil found near readytoeat food...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department handed down 43 violations in the past week to Boone County establishments after food-service inspections.

Across the county, 20 facilities received at least one violation, while 16 facilities didn't receive any violations.

Cheerleader Pub & Grill, Okii Mama and Wise Guys Pizza tied for the most violations given to a single restaurant in the past week with five violations each.

Below is an interactive map that shows each establishment that received a violation. Clicking on the location brings up information about each violation the establishment received.

Restaurants inspected this week:

Petro Mart (Falling Leaf Lane): 3/11

Two critical violations: Parmesan cheese was measured at 89 degrees and is not supposed to be more than 70 degrees; management threw the cheese away on-site and no soap at the hand-sink.

One non-critical violation: No covered trash receptacle in the women's bathroom.

Petro Mart (East St. Charles): 3/12, follow-up scheduled for 3/13

Two critical violations: Motor oil/brake fluid stored above ready-to-eat foods and unlabeled spray bottles were near a drink station.

Cafe Berlin: 3/12, follow-up scheduled for 3/15

Two critical violations: Mold on ice guard in the ice machine and employee used their bare hands to touch food.

One non-critical violation: No covered receptacle in gender-neutral restrooms, the inspector noted it was also missing at the last inspection and the restaurant must have it by 3/15.

Okii Mama: 3/7, follow-up completed on 3/11 without any violations

Four critical violations: No date labeling of potentially hazardous food items, incorrect bleach mixture that made bleach ineffective, hand-sink used incorrectly and sanitization bucket was too weak.

One non-critical violations: Wok faucet handle in disrepair

Wise Guys Pizza: 3/8, follow-up scheduled for 3/13

Two critical violations: Food out of its original packing, potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods need date labels, clean dishes, the microwave and the rack holding the dishes had debris and the inspector noted the grease hood needed immediate cleaning because grease can drip down into the food.

Three non-critical violations: Inspector said "employees engaged in food prep must wear hair and beard restraints, all kitchen surfaces with food debris (ceiling, wall, cooler doors, air vents) need to be cleaned and cleaned often and items were in disrepair.

Cheerleader Pub & Grill: 3/8

Three critical violations: Sanitizer weak and stored on food surface and cracked and broken container lids.

Two non-critical violations: Incorrect item used as a scoop and employee drink was on food surfaces.

Papa John's Pizza (Forum Blvd): 3/7

Two non-critical violations: Plastic keyboard cover was soiled and no manager present.

Quik Trip (Clark Lane): 3/6 (routine inspection violations below), 3/8 (follow-up, no violations)

Three critical violations: Tea and coffee nozzles soiled, cups under frozen drink dispenser were soiled and wet towel was stored on top of the straws

One non-critical violation: Drawer holding tea bags soiled.

Papa Murphy's, Pasta Factory and Pickleman's (West Broadway): 3/4, follow-up on 3/8

One critical violation: The facility was shut down because a water line broke and water was cut-off to the restaurant, upon re-inspection on 3/8, the department allowed the establishment to open since the water was back on.

Denny's: 3/6 and 3/11 (same violations each inspection), another follow-up scheduled for 3/21

One critical violation (during both inspections): Cooler with potentially hazardous foods not reading the correct temperatures. The inspector noted the restaurant will be charged at least $200 worth of re-inspection fees.

H Town Market (Harrisburg): 3/7

One critical violation: Inside of ice machine is unclean.

Pizza Hut/Wing Street (Ashland): 3/8

One critical violation: Thermometers in the pizza cooler were not accurate.

KFC (Buttonwood Drive): 3/7

One non-critical violation: Floor tiles blown out because of foundation issues. The inspector noted this inspection started because of a customer complaint to the health department.

Los Tres Hermanos: 3/11

One non-critical violation: Bulk foods were not in their original container.

McNally's Irish Pub: 3/8, follow-up scheduled for 3/13

Two critical violations: Inspection said, "all food contact surfaces and equipment must be clean and free of mold, including the ice machine and the reach-in cooler," and the washing machine did not have sanitizer.

Menard's: 3/6

One non-critical violation: Employee's Mountain Dew and opened Pringles were stored with maple syrup.

Moser's (Ashland): 3/6

Deli and Bakery : One non-critical violation: Sanitation towels were stored improperly.

: One non-critical violation: Sanitation towels were stored improperly. Grocery and Meat: One critical violation: Cooler not maintaining its temperature, Follow-up on 3/8 resulted in the same violation and the inspector said they will be charged a $100 re-inspection fee if it's not fixed by the next follow-up inspection, but did not give a date.

Prenger Foods (Sturgeon): 3/12. follow-up scheduled for 3/13

One critical violation: No chlorine test strips, inspector also noted the strawberries will be reduced or discarded and not served to the public.

Establishments with zero violations at the time of inspection: