SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Three Rivers Electric crew continues to help restore power in Arkansas

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 07:03 PM CDT

BERRYVILLE, Ark. - A mid-Missouri-based utility crew remained in Arkansas Thursday night to help restore the power to hundreds of customers. 

Three Rivers Electric Cooperative said Wednesday afternoon that four of its workers deployed to Carroll County, Arkansas, after overnight storms on Monday left hundreds in the dark. 

At last check, Carroll Electric Cooperative, based in Berryville, Arkansas, reported around 500 customers were still without power. 

The utility provider also said more than 300 power poles across Carroll County had been repaired. 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Warm Temperatures Not Lasting Past Sunday

    Warm Temperatures Not Lasting Past Sunday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos