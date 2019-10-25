Three Rivers Electric crew continues to help restore power in Arkansas

Courtesy: Three Rivers Electric Cooperative

Courtesy: Three Rivers Electric Cooperative

BERRYVILLE, Ark. - A mid-Missouri-based utility crew remained in Arkansas Thursday night to help restore the power to hundreds of customers.

Three Rivers Electric Cooperative said Wednesday afternoon that four of its workers deployed to Carroll County, Arkansas, after overnight storms on Monday left hundreds in the dark.

At last check, Carroll Electric Cooperative, based in Berryville, Arkansas, reported around 500 customers were still without power.

The utility provider also said more than 300 power poles across Carroll County had been repaired.