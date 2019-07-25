Tipton teenager killed in Cooper County car crash

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A teenager is dead following a crash in Cooper County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lindsey N. Woodall, 18, of Tipton, crashed around 5 p.m. on Route H near Route AA.

Troopers said Woodall drove off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Woodall was pronounced dead by the Cooper County coroner at 5:22 p.m.

According to the Highway Patrol, Woodall wasn't wearing a seat belt.

This is Troop F's third deadly crash in July and 42nd this year.