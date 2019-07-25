SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Tipton teenager killed in Cooper County car crash

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 09:52 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 09:52 AM CDT

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. - A teenager is dead following a crash in Cooper County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lindsey N. Woodall, 18, of Tipton, crashed around 5 p.m. on Route H near Route AA.

Troopers said Woodall drove off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Woodall was pronounced dead by the Cooper County coroner at 5:22 p.m. 

According to the Highway Patrol, Woodall wasn't wearing a seat belt. 

This is Troop F's third deadly crash in July and 42nd this year.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunny Sunday, Rain and storms possible Monday morning

    Sunny Sunday, Rain and storms possible Monday morning

Recommended Stories

Top Videos