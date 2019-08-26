Toddler suffers serious injuries after hit by vehicle

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A 1-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Sunday evening after a vehicle ran him over.

Ronda Ritchie, 59, of Camdenton, was pulling into the driveway in the 200 block of Dry Hollow Ridge Road when she began to back up, and her right rear tire ran over Javin Jimenez, 1.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Camden County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at about 6:45 p.m. Jimenez was transported by life flight to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

Jimenez was in fair condition Monday morning, according to a spokesperson at Mercy Hospital.