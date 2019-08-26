SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Toddler suffers serious injuries after hit by vehicle

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 08:35 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:51 AM CDT

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A 1-year-old boy suffered serious injuries Sunday evening after a vehicle ran him over.

Ronda Ritchie, 59, of Camdenton, was pulling into the driveway in the 200 block of Dry Hollow Ridge Road when she began to back up, and her right rear tire ran over Javin Jimenez, 1.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Camden County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident at about 6:45 p.m. Jimenez was transported by life flight to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. 

Jimenez was in fair condition Monday morning, according to a spokesperson at Mercy Hospital.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday

    Beautiful weather continues into Wednesday

Recommended Stories

Top Videos