Officers investigate west Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Police are looking for those responsible for firing off multiple gunshots in west Columbia on Monday night.

Columbia police officers found more than a dozen shell casings at the intersection of West Worley Street and Strawn Road, Sgt. Clint Sinclair told ABC 17 News. The department received several emergency calls about the shots being fired, and are looking for any other scenes of a shooting.

Sinclair said they did not find any victims of the gunshots when they arrived.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 17 News for more information as we obtain it.