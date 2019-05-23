Tornado Watch issued until 11pm

PLAYBACK FROM 1:15pm LIVESTREAM

Synopsis: Strong to severe thunderstorms look to fire along a cold front pushing east across Mid-Missouri this afternoon. Plenty of instability and wind shear will lead to intial discrete super cell development (Large hail, strong tornado threat) then becoming linear (Damaging winds/isolated tornado threat).

Timing: Storms will fire in our western counties by 5-6pm and spread east through midnight across all of Mid-Missouri.

Impacts: Damaging winds, large hail and the potential for strong tornadoes are possible this evening.





All of mid-Missouri is under at least a slight to enhanced risk issued by the SPC.



Also, with heavy downpours possible, flash flooding still is a concern across parts of mid-Missouri. A few of our southwestern counties are under the Flash Flood Watch through tomorrow morning. Heavy rainfall for all of us tonight will make flooding even more of an issue within the coming days. River gauges will crest above major flood stages across most of mid-Missouri. Several inches of rain are forecast through this weekend.